Sarah Harrison Lake



Scottsdale - Sarah Harrison Lake, 89, passed away peacefully into the arms of our loving Lord on May 13, 2020. Sarah was born June 7, 1930 in Calhoun Georgia to Samuel Mims and Alice Everett Harrison. Sarah was a distinguished graduate of Calhoun High School receiving honors from The National Beta Club. She was also honored as the Salutatorian of her graduating class of 1947. Sarah continued her education at Shorter College in Rome, Georgia and Stetson University in Deland, Florida. Sarah married her husband of 67 years, John R. Lake, on December 25, 1949 in London, KY and started a wonderful life together. In 1950 they moved to Phoenix, AZ where Sarah and John raised their 2 sons. Sarah was a loving and devoted wife and had an incredible impact on shaping her son's and grandchildren's lives in such a positive and loving way. She truly was a pillar of strength within the family as well as in her community. She had a very deep love for children and animals and spent all her days unselfishly protecting and nurturing them. She was a spectacular, hardworking and compassionate homemaker and cook, mastering many southern family recipes. She had endless energy, always giving her time and efforts to others. She attended 44th Street Church of God and Parkway Community Church. She always taught her family the importance of following the word of God and applying his word to their everyday life. Known to her family and close friends as Mimi, she will truly be missed. Sarah was the heart of the family and she was always able to solve problems and give comfort and hope. Mimi's humble and unselfish spirit will live in all of us forever. Sarah is survived by her 2 sons; Edward Russell ( Kathy ) and John Myrel ( Stephanie ), 4 grandchildren; Courtney ( Sky ), Blaine, Brandon ( Lindsey ) and Russell, 3 great grandchildren; Theo, Austin and Ellie and 2 brothers; David L. Harrison ( Dorothy ) and Lamar S. Harrison ( Cathy ). A visitation for family and close friends in Sarah's honor will be held Friday, May 22, 2020 10:30 AM at Green Acres Cemetery and Chapel 401 North Hayden Road Scottsdale, AZ 85257. Funeral services will follow at 11:00 AM In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Phoenix Children's Hospital.









