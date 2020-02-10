Resources
More Obituaries for Sarah Dendy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sarah Jane "Sally" (Tussey) Dendy

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sarah Jane "Sally" (Tussey) Dendy Obituary
Sarah Jane "Sally" (Tussey) Dendy

Sarah Jane "Sally" Dendy (Tussey) passed away on January 30, less than two weeks from her 84th birthday.

Sally was born in Phoenix in 1936, and was a lifelong resident. She graduated from Phoenix Union High School and the University of Arizona.

She is survived by her husband of 59 years, Joe Dendy, sister Mary Lynne Baugh, sons Daniel Dendy and Roger Dendy, daughter Holly Dendy, and four grandchildren.

She was loved by all who knew her, and will be deeply missed.

A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday February 15th at Valley Garden Center, 1809 N. 15th Avenue, Phoenix, 85007.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Feb. 10 to Feb. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sarah's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -