Sarah Jane "Sally" (Tussey) Dendy
Sarah Jane "Sally" Dendy (Tussey) passed away on January 30, less than two weeks from her 84th birthday.
Sally was born in Phoenix in 1936, and was a lifelong resident. She graduated from Phoenix Union High School and the University of Arizona.
She is survived by her husband of 59 years, Joe Dendy, sister Mary Lynne Baugh, sons Daniel Dendy and Roger Dendy, daughter Holly Dendy, and four grandchildren.
She was loved by all who knew her, and will be deeply missed.
A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday February 15th at Valley Garden Center, 1809 N. 15th Avenue, Phoenix, 85007.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Feb. 10 to Feb. 12, 2020