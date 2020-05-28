Sarah Sue WeaverGlendale - Sarah Sue Hudspeth Weaver, born March 11, 1942 in Imperial Valley, California, passed away on May 24, 2020. She was an amazing mother and grandmother to her four children, eight grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren. She was a guiding influence, loved unconditionally, and set herself as an exemplary role model. Sally, as she was known, was spunky and met life with all the strength and tenacity needed to move herself and family forward. She pursued a passionate interest in athletics, winning numerous trophies for West High School's badminton and tennis teams as a girl. She was an outstanding member of First Baptist Church of Phoenix, serving in Christian women's leadership roles and circles. She was involved in First Baptist Church of Phoenix work as young as 15 years old when she participated in a youth work project at Tonto Rim north of Payson, AZ. As was the custom of her day, Sally's career was her family, doing what was needed for their happiness. She coached her daughters' softball teams, was a Girl Scout Troop Leader, and chauffeured her children to every practice, game, or church activity they ever attended. She was a school homeroom mother for all of her children's classes--working with all students in the class, chaperoned field trips, and hosted numerous parties, events, and get-togethers for the enjoyment of her family.In the end, Sally was heard saying that she was "going home, forever" with her mother beside her. She is survived by three of her four children, Steffannie Weaver-Hernandez, Joseph Weaver, and Kimberlie Weaver-Byrne; she was preceded in death by her son, Brett Weaver.