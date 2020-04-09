|
|
Sarina (Sara) Salpietro
Phoenix - Sarina (Sara) Salpietro - October 15, 1946 - March 28, 2020
Sara Salpietro was born in Toledo, Ohio and later moved with her family to Phoenix, Arizona. Sara graduated from North High School and went to work for Yellow Front.
Sara loved her family, spending time and playing games with her sisters, nieces and nephews. She was always ready and willing to go bowling or see a movie! She stayed active with social groups, friends, and making crafts. Sara freely offered greetings of hugs and kisses. Those who knew and loved her, will miss her gentle soul, kind spirit and sweet smile. For online condolences, please visit hansenmortuary.com.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Apr. 9 to Apr. 12, 2020