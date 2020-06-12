Saul Kushnick
Saul Kushnick, 92, passed away peacefully at his home Monday, June 8th. Saul was born in Manhattan, NY to Rubin and Bessie Kushnick, and later was joined by brother Marvin. He was raised in Lynbrook, NY before moving to Maryland, where he graduated high school and then started college at University of Maryland at the young age of 16. Following graduation, he entered the United States Merchant Marine Academy at Kings Point where he proudly graduated in 1949 as a marine engineer. Saul continued working on his education, obtaining both mechanical and electrical engineering degrees. He claimed his "proudest moment" was having "circumnavigated the world before he was 21."
In 1963 Saul married his wife Barbara. They moved to Alabama and then Florida, where Saul had the privilege of working on the Apollo Program. While in Florida in the '60s, Saul and Barbara, along with 12 other families, started Temple Israel in Merritt Island, Florida. The Temple has grown by leaps and bounds and is still successful, having relocated to Melbourne. Saul later moved his family to upstate New York, where he worked for GE at the power plant and retired in 1987.
After retirement, Saul and Barbara moved back to Florida where they were very busy enjoying Disney, volunteering at Hospice House, and taking part in other community activities. Saul was a very involved, lifetime member of the VFW. In 2011, Saul moved to Arizona, where he lived with his daughter, Jackie. He had a very active life and made many dear friends at the Via Linda Senior Center until the start of COVID-19.
Saul is survived by his daughters Wendi (Steve) Philbrick, Lisa Kushnick, Jo Kushnick, and Jackie Kushnick, and son Michael (Ruby)Asher.
Grandchildren Erin (Dan) Wasserman, Sarah Philbrick, Lia Kelly, Noah Asher, Angela (Jon) Plicht, Chrissy (Randy) Crego. And 6 great grandsons. Saul is predeceased by his wife Barbara, son William (Willy) Kushnick, grandson TJ Verdone, and brother Marvin.
The family will have a private service at a later time.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to CRCS for the William E Kushnick Working Hard at School Scholarship fund, 202 Grandview Dr, Cobleskill, NY 12043, or any charity of your choice.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Jun. 12 to Jun. 14, 2020.