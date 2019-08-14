|
Saundra Claire Wendt
Phoenix - Saundra Claire Wendt of Phoenix, AZ, passed away on August 9, 2019 at home with family at her bedside. Saundra was born October 17, 1948 in Chicago Illinois, and moved to Tucson in 1950, where she graduated from Tucson High School. She then attended The University of Arizona, receiving a Masters of Education in Reading in 1971. She taught first and second grade in the Flowing Wells school district and later worked as a reading specialist. While in school, she was involved in the performing arts, singing at Tucson High School, and performing in multiple musical productions at the U of A. She was a member of Alpha Chi Omega sorority, where she met her future husband Albert, and remained close friends with some of her sorority sisters. Saundra and Albert were married in 1972 at Trinity Presbyterian Church in Tucson. They moved to Phoenix in 1979, where Albert started his oncology practice. After her retirement from teaching full time, as a volunteer, she was involved with pre-school evaluation and certification and was a resource teacher at various elementary schools in Phoenix. She was also a long time member of Shepherd of the Hills UCC church, serving in multiple capacities, including singing in the choir, often performing solos and duets with her powerful mezzo soprano voice, serving on church counsel and eventually as moderator in 2004. Saundra loved to travel, accompanying Albert to medical meetings as well as family vacations to New York, Scotland, Hawaii, the Oregon Shakespeare Festival, and trips to the Arizona Mountains. She is predeceased by her Mother Christine Weit in 1993 and survived by her Husband Albert, children Geordie (Yohanna) and Kate, grandchildren Delliah, Nathaniel, Elissa, Gabby, Eliana and Isaac, and sister-in-law Dr Jeanette Wendt. She will be remembered as a devoted daughter, loving spouse, wonderful mother, grandmother, and friend to many. Our lives have been enriched by her presence. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice of the Valley, Shepherd of the Hills UCC, and The University of Arizona Cancer Center at Dignity Health in Phoenix. Services are planned at Shepherd of the Hills UCC.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Aug. 14, 2019