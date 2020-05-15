Saundra Jean McGeathy



Saundra Jean McGeathy passed away peacefully into the arms of our Lord on May 9, 2020.



Saundra was born in Detroit, Michigan on January 9, 1944. She spent her early years in Detroit where she met the love of her life, Jack McGeathy. The two were married and celebrated fifty years together. Saundra & Jack were blessed with two children, son Bruce & daughter Dawn (Tatum). The family moved to Scottsdale, Arizona in 1971. Saundra worked for the Scottsdale school system for 40 years. Together the couple enjoyed years of boating, travel and cross country motorcycle excursions. In retirement they relocated to Gisela, AZ and Saundra later settled in Payson, AZ. Saundra is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Jack and is survived by her son Bruce (daughter- in- law Cathy), daughter Dawn (son-in- law Dave), grandchildren Justin, Saundra, Houston & Carter and six cherished great grand children.



Saundra has requested no services. Donations may be made to Arizona Care Hospice.









