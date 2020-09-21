1/1
Savina Gano Escarcega
Savina Gano Escarcega (Beanie), 79, passed away on September 12, 2020. She is survived by her loving husband Robert, her children Robert Jr, David, Joanne, Debbie and Sandy, twenty one grandkids, Forty seven great grandkids and nine great - great grandkids.

Funeral services will on Wednesday September 23, 2020 at Universal South Mountain Funeral Home 7007 S. Central Ave Phoenix AZ 85042.

Visitation will be from 10am to 11am. Rosary will be from 11am to 11:30am. Beanie will be laid to rest at Resthaven Cemetery 4310 E. Southern Ave Phoenix AZ 85042.




Published in The Arizona Republic from Sep. 21 to Sep. 22, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
South Mountain Mortuary
7007 South Central Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85042
(602) 304-9512
