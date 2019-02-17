|
Sawyer Michael Syvertsen
San Tan Valley - Sawyer Michael Syvertsen was born on Jan 30th 2019 in San Tan Valley AZ. Sawyer had a full head of dark wavy hair, tiny button nose and the longest fingers and toes! Sawyer experienced some unforeseen complications that ultimately wore out his little body. After blessing this earth for at only 5 days, while in the loving arms of his beautiful mother, Sawyer took his last breathes. Sawyer met his grandma Kryssie in heaven on Feb 5th. Sawyer is survived by his parents Melissa and Shiloh Syvertsen and siblings, Dakota Kaleb and Kylee Marie. Paternal grandparents Mark and Sheri Syvertsen. Maternal Grandpa's Mike True and Tim Graver and Great Grandmother Janice Cole. And countless other family members. Memorial service will be held on March 2nd at 11am at Boulder Mountain Community Church, 9390 E. McLellan Rd. Mesa 85207
Published in The Arizona Republic on Feb. 17, 2019