Scot Howard Graham
(1956-2020) - Scot Graham passed away unexpectedly on April 3rd, 2020 in Palm Springs, California. He was born in Minneapolis, Minnesota on June 10, 1956 to Betsy and Bill Graham. His family made the move out west to Phoenix in 1958. Scot attended Madison Simis Elementary School, Brophy College Preparatory (Class of 1974), Stanford University (Class of 1978), and the University of California Los Angeles for graduate school. He had a distinguished career in real estate working at Cadillac Fairview, AMB, and Mitsui Fudosan. After great success in the private sector, Scot entered the public sector working as the Director of Real Estate for the Los Angeles Unified School District, the largest public school district in the United States. He retired from LAUSD and moved to Palm Springs to enjoy life to its fullest. Scot was a leader in the recovery community and enjoyed mentoring others. He also enjoyed traveling, gardening, and all things fitness. Above all, he loved his family. Scot is preceded in death by his mother Betsy and father Bill. He is survived by his loving and adored husband Michael Bonfiglio. In addition, he leaves behind his brothers John (Kathleen) and Tom, his niece Annie (Shetha), and his nephews Justin (Mary), Tyler (Katie), and Will. Scot is also survived by his cherished dog, Josie.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Phoenix Zoo (455 N Galvin Pkwy, Phoenix, AZ 85008) where Scot loved to spend his summers as a child.
A private burial will be held at a later date due to the current COVID-19 pandemic.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Apr. 8 to Apr. 12, 2020