Scott Claire Walker
Phoenix - Scott Claire Walker 43, of Phoenix, Arizona passed away December 12, 2019. Scott had a strong faith and after a valiant battle with the disease of addiction, he went in peace to be with his Lord and Savior.
Scott was born on July 26, 1976 at St. Joseph's Hospital in Phoenix, Arizona and was the son of Nancy and Jimmy Walker. He was the youngest of three children with Laurie and Jennifer, his beloved older sisters.
Scott was a strong competitive tennis player who played in USTA tournaments and was highly ranked in the Southwest. He was an avid outdoorsman, fisherman and hunter who especially loved the sport of basketball.
Scott attended Brophy College Preparatory High School. He went on to attend Colorado State University before transferring to Arizona State University and then began his business career in life insurance and financial planning. Scott was a top products specialist helping his clients solve complex problems. He worked hard to become an excellent financial advisor achieving his ChFC and CLU. He and his father worked together for many years at Walker Financial.
Scott had a keen sense of humor and vibrant personality. He had a heart to help others in need. He was loved by all his family and particularly liked being "Uncle Scott" to his nieces and nephews.
Scott spoke openly about building a sober living home that would be Christian-based to help those addicted to drugs and alcohol. Our family plans to fulfill Scott's desire to help others by making his vision a reality.
Scott is survived by his mother Nancy Walker, father Jimmy Walker, sisters Laurie Hunter and Jennifer Frey and beloved brothers in law Jon Hunter and Ethan Frey. He had seven special nieces and nephews, Jack, Jonathan, Justin and Kennedy Hunter and Max, Macy and Mabel Frey. Lastly, we want to mention two of Scott's best buddies, his dogs Bully and Lady.
A private family burial was held on Saturday, December 21. A special gathering for family and friends will be held at:
Impact Church on Saturday, January 4th at 10:00 a.m.
15650 North 83rd Way, Scottsdale, Arizona.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Scott Walker can be made to:
Impact Church
Directed to the Building fund and Celebrate Recovery Program
15650 North 83rd Way
Scottsdale, Arizona 85260
