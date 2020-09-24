Scott David Ackerman



Scott David Ackerman (8-10-66 - 7-27-20). Our beloved "Scotty" met his Savior, Jesus Christ, on July 27, 2020, after a battle with cancer. He was home in hospice care and lovingly cared for by his wife, Julie, when he left us peacefully. He was not only a devoted husband to Julie, but a father to Tyler and Segan, and grandfather to three grandsons. His father and mother, Paul and Carolyn Ackerman, reside in Glendale, Az. His sister, Lori, resides in Peoria, Az. He ran his own computer business for almost 20 years. He was an accomplished musician, vocalist, media specialist and a good friend to many. He was a special person with a great sense of humor. He is survived by his wife, son, daughter, sister, grandsons and parents and much extended family. A private service has been held, and as believers in the Lord, we know we will see him again! This is our hope in Christ! John 3:16









