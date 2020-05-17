Scott Francis Gibney



Scott Francis Gibney, 68, of Phoenix, Arizona, died in the comfort of his home, surrounded by his family, on May 10th, 2020.



Scott is survived by his daughter, Jill (Justin) Brey, son, Evan (Kari) Gibney, brothers, David (Molly) Gibney and Mitchell (Robin) Gibney, grandchildren (Evan's) Oliver, Lucy and Maisie, and many loving nieces, nephews and extended family. Scott was a loving father, grandfather, brother, uncle, friend and mentor. Scott was preceded in death by his parents, Mary Lou and Frank, sister Laura and granddaughter Grace.



Born in Phoenix on February 2nd, 1952, Scott spent his childhood living in many states including New Mexico, Wisconsin and Massachusetts before coming back to Arizona after his high-school graduation to be near his beloved grandparents AR and Cecelia Burton. While in Arizona, he received degrees from both NAU and ASU. After passing the CPA exam, Scott worked for only a few companies in Arizona before his last position as CFO at a local aviation company where he was known for his keen business acumen.



Scott had a love of cooking and food which he passed on to both Jill and Evan. He loved spending time outdoors - from hiking the Grand Canyon to camping, rock-climbing, hunting/fishing and golfing. Scott was also an avid reader and incredibly interested in other cultures, religions and world history. Most of all, Scott LOVED being a grandfather. "Papa Scott" as he was called, loved spending these last few years watching his 3 grandchildren grow and learn.



Scott will be most remembered for his dry humor, showing his love by always "showing up," and mentoring family and friends in business and life. He was a reserved yet charming gentleman.



He will be dearly missed by all who were blessed to be loved by him. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his name to the Phoenix Children's Hospital.









