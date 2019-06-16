|
Scott Morrison
Scottsdale - SCOTT DAVID MORRISON DiCio Pasta, Tempe, AZ- August 2nd, 1976 - May 22nd, 2019
With heavy hearts and great sadness, the family of Scott Morrison announce his passing; in the early hours of May 22nd, 2019. Scott was involved in a tragic car accident in 2016 from which he never completely recovered. Enduring numerous surgeries and endless hospital stays, he finally succumbed to his injuries. Scott will be sadly missed; as will his laughter, his at-times raw jokes, his mischief, and his sharp wit and sense of humor. He had a varied life and moved often due to his father's job which enabled him to attend many international schools. Upon arriving in Arizona's Valley of the Sun in 1992, Scott attended Saguaro High School in Scottsdale. Working part-time at McDonald's and a variety of other restaurants led Scott to the Scottsdale Culinary Institute where he graduated as a Cordon Blue Chef. Scott leaves behind many who will miss him deeply. Scott's parents David and Hazel Morrison, Brother Colin Michael Morrison, many loving family members not only around the United States but England as well. The most important of all, Scott's daughter Alexis Michelle; the love of his life and everything he lived, worked, and dreamed for…And finally, let's not forget Diesel, his constant four-pawed companion; always by his side. On Sunday, June 30th, from 2pm to 5pm, a Celebration of Life will be held at a to-be-announced location to which everyone will be invited. Please have a story to share about time spent with Scott. Please email Scott's mother,Hazel, at [email protected] for more details and to RSVP for some fun, laughter food and beverages.
Published in The Arizona Republic on June 16, 2019