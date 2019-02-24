Services
La Casa De Cristo Lutheran
6300 E Bell Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85254
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
1:30 PM
La Casa de Cristo Lutheran Church
6300 E. Bell Road
Scottsdale, AZ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Scott Proehl
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Scott Proehl


1984 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Scott Proehl Obituary
Scott Proehl

Scottsdale - Scott Proehl, 34, passed away on January 9, 2019. Scott was born February 13, 1984 (Phoenix, AZ) and was proceeded in death by his father Bob. Scott was a proud graduate from Chaparral High School and The University of Arizona and is survived by his daughter Mackenzie, his mom Candy Clark and his sisters Robin (Proehl) Goodman, Melissa (Proehl) Thielman and Melinda Proehl. A Memorial Service will be held at La Casa de Cristo Lutheran Church, 6300 E. Bell Road Scottsdale, AZ 85252 on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at 1:30pm. In lieu of flowers, donations can be given to La Casa de Cristo Memorial Fund.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Feb. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.