Scott Proehl
Scottsdale - Scott Proehl, 34, passed away on January 9, 2019. Scott was born February 13, 1984 (Phoenix, AZ) and was proceeded in death by his father Bob. Scott was a proud graduate from Chaparral High School and The University of Arizona and is survived by his daughter Mackenzie, his mom Candy Clark and his sisters Robin (Proehl) Goodman, Melissa (Proehl) Thielman and Melinda Proehl. A Memorial Service will be held at La Casa de Cristo Lutheran Church, 6300 E. Bell Road Scottsdale, AZ 85252 on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at 1:30pm. In lieu of flowers, donations can be given to La Casa de Cristo Memorial Fund.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Feb. 24, 2019