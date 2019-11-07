|
|
Sean Michael Collier
Scottsdale - Sean Michael Collier 36 of Scottsdale AZ passed away on October 31st, 2019. Sean was born November 19th, 1982 in Phoenix Arizona. Sean is survived by his mother Kathy Halliburton. His stepfather Richard, brothers Christopher and Kevin. He also is survived by Grandparents Chuck and Heidi Collier, Uncle Charles, Aunts Kenna and Lynn, nieces and nephews and many many friends. Memorial Service will be held on Saturday November 16th at 10:30 am at Christ's Church of the Valley North Phoenix 15025 N. 19th Ave. 623-561-3800
Published in The Arizona Republic from Nov. 7 to Nov. 10, 2019