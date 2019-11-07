Services
Messinger Mortuaries
12065 North Saguaro Blvd.
Fountain Hills, AZ 85268
(480) 837-5588
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
10:30 AM
Christ's Church of the Valley
15025 N. 19th Ave.
North Phoenix, AZ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sean Collier
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sean Michael Collier

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sean Michael Collier Obituary
Sean Michael Collier

Scottsdale - Sean Michael Collier 36 of Scottsdale AZ passed away on October 31st, 2019. Sean was born November 19th, 1982 in Phoenix Arizona. Sean is survived by his mother Kathy Halliburton. His stepfather Richard, brothers Christopher and Kevin. He also is survived by Grandparents Chuck and Heidi Collier, Uncle Charles, Aunts Kenna and Lynn, nieces and nephews and many many friends. Memorial Service will be held on Saturday November 16th at 10:30 am at Christ's Church of the Valley North Phoenix 15025 N. 19th Ave. 623-561-3800
Published in The Arizona Republic from Nov. 7 to Nov. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sean's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -