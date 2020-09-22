1/1
Sean Rayment
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sean's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sean Rayment

Scottsdale - Sean Rayment passed away unexpectedly in Scottsdale, AZ on Saturday, September 19, 2020. He was born on September 6, 1979 in El Paso, Texas to Barry and Celia Rayment. Sean graduated from Chaparral High School, Scottsdale, AZ in 1997. He then attended Arizona State University where he received his Master's degree in accounting. He met the love of his life and best friend, Emily Bishop and they married April 10, 2010 recently celebrating their 10th anniversary. Sean was employed as a Senior Director at Ankura Consulting in Phoenix, AZ where he had been working for the past 17 years. He was preceded in death by his father. Sean is survived by his wife, two daughters, Madeline and Kaitlyn, his mother, his brother Mark, sister-in-law Heidi and nephew Logan. He is also survived by two loving Aunts in England, Valerie and Dinah. Growing up Sean was well traveled and his joys of travel continued with his family. Sean was a devoted father, loving husband and dedicated friend. He will be dearly missed by his family, friends and colleagues. The Rayment family would like to acknowledge that Sean gave the most precious gift anyone could give through organ donation. There will be no memorial service, but a celebration of life will be in the near future. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Sean's name to the HS Foundation. (Hidradenitis Suppurativa - www.hs-foundation.org/donate)






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Sep. 22 to Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Messinger Mortuaries
7601 E. Indian School Road
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
480-945-9521
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Messinger Mortuaries Indian School Mortuary

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved