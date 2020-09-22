Sean Rayment
Scottsdale - Sean Rayment passed away unexpectedly in Scottsdale, AZ on Saturday, September 19, 2020. He was born on September 6, 1979 in El Paso, Texas to Barry and Celia Rayment. Sean graduated from Chaparral High School, Scottsdale, AZ in 1997. He then attended Arizona State University where he received his Master's degree in accounting. He met the love of his life and best friend, Emily Bishop and they married April 10, 2010 recently celebrating their 10th anniversary. Sean was employed as a Senior Director at Ankura Consulting in Phoenix, AZ where he had been working for the past 17 years. He was preceded in death by his father. Sean is survived by his wife, two daughters, Madeline and Kaitlyn, his mother, his brother Mark, sister-in-law Heidi and nephew Logan. He is also survived by two loving Aunts in England, Valerie and Dinah. Growing up Sean was well traveled and his joys of travel continued with his family. Sean was a devoted father, loving husband and dedicated friend. He will be dearly missed by his family, friends and colleagues. The Rayment family would like to acknowledge that Sean gave the most precious gift anyone could give through organ donation. There will be no memorial service, but a celebration of life will be in the near future. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Sean's name to the HS Foundation. (Hidradenitis Suppurativa - www.hs-foundation.org/donate
)