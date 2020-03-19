|
|
Sean Tyler Ouchie
On Wednesday March 11, 2020, Sean Tyler Ouchie, loving son and brother, passed away at the age of 28.
Sean was born on January 27, 1992 in Alexandria Virginia to Justin and Sharon Ouchie. He graduated from O'Fallon High School in O'Fallon Illinois in the spring of 2000.
Sean had the passion for many things during his life. As a young child, Sean was heavily involved in baseball and football. He played both with extreme passion, and skill. Although an outstanding athlete, his greatest joy was being on the sports field with his teammates. He never failed to support and root on his team. After graduation, Sean worked in many different arenas, but found the resort entertainment industry as his passion. Sean was employed as a Banquet Captain at the Marriott Phoenix Resort Tempe at the Buttes in Arizona, where he led a team of professionals with both his head and heart. Sean was always known for his ability to meet no strangers, he made friends wherever he went. His charm, infectious smile and compassionate spirit lit up the darkest of rooms.
Sean is survived by his father, Justin, mother, Sharon, his sister Tora and her boyfriend Leon Thomas and daughter Mackenzie, brother Joshua and his son Jackson grandmother Claudia Keller, and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Funeral arrangements are being handled by Best Funeral Services in Peoria. The funeral service will be held on Monday, March 23rd, 2020 at the Christ Church of the Valley, 7007 Happy Valley Rd, Peoria AZ at 1 o'clock p.m. Additionally, there will be a memorial for Sean at the Marriott Phoenix Resort Tempe at the Buttes at a later date for his teammates. In lieu of flowers, the family asks you consider donations to the National Alzheimer's Research Foundation online at act.alz.org
Published in The Arizona Republic from Mar. 19 to Mar. 21, 2020