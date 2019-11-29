Services
West Resthaven Funeral Home
6450 West Northern Ave
Glendale, AZ 85301
(623) 939-8394
Sean William Reynolds

Sean William Reynolds Obituary
Sean William Reynolds

Peoria - It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved son on November 18, 2019. Born on July 26, 2000 in Las Vegas, he was the only son and youngest of four children born to William and Deborah Reynolds. Sean graduated from Centennial High School, and attended Glendale Community College. He was active in Marial Arts and film editing. He is survived by his parents Bill & Debbie, three sisters Samantha, Megan & Danielle, maternal grandmother Dianne Luzadder, aunts & uncles Richard Luzadder, Dianna Blake, David Luzadder, Roberta Salyer, Patricia Salyer, Lynda Naranjo, Elizabeth Reinoldt, Joseph Reynolds & Stan Reynolds and numerous family and friends. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 1PM at West Resthaven Funeral Home, 6450 W. Northern Avenue, Glendale. Burial will follow at Resthaven Park Cemetery.

Sean will greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1, 2019
