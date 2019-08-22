Services
Wulff Funeral Home
1485 White Bear Ave
St Paul, MN 55106
(651) 776-1555
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
9:00 AM
St. Stephen Lutheran Church
1965 Co Rd E East
White Bear Lake, MN
View Map
SeDelle Mae Demaray


1926 - 2019
SeDelle Mae Demaray Obituary
SeDelle Mae Demaray

Burnsville - Age 93, of Burnsville, passed away on Monday, August 19th, 2019. She and her beloved husband, Warren, owned and operated a custom harvesting business, a farm in Courtney, ND (near Jamestown) and Club 94 in Casselton, ND. She enjoyed cooking, playing cards, and gathering family and friends. She adored her grandkids. Preceded in death by her husband, Warren; and siblings, Daryl, Alice, Jeannie & Janice. Survived by her children, Tim, Greg (Pattianne), Bill (Sharon) & Shareen; grandchildren, Matt, Chad, Ann Kennedy, Aaron Price, Bill Halfrich, Barb & Dan Gumatz; 12 great grandchildren; 2 great great grandchildren; siblings, Dona, Bernie & Kenny; many nieces, nephews, and friends. A private family service of remembrance will take place at 9:30 am on Friday, August 23rd at St. Stephen Lutheran Church (1965 Co Rd E East, White Bear Lake, MN 55110). Visitation 9am at the church. Inurnment at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to St. Stephen Lutheran Church.

Published in The Arizona Republic on Aug. 22, 2019
