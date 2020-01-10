|
Selerino "Sal" Balderas III
On Saturday, January 4, 2020 Selerino "Sal" Balderas III passed away suddenly at the age of 67. He was an alumni of St. Mary's Elementary and High Schools and Phoenix College, and a veteran of the US Air Force and Arizona National Guard. Working at Talking Stick Arena emphasized his love for sports, as he was a diehard fan of the Phoenix Suns, AZ Cardinals, AZ Diamondbacks and ASU Sun Devils. He also worked at Pro's Choice Movers. Sal was a generous person and never knew a stranger. Preceded in death by his parents Sal Jr. and Dora Balderas and brother's in-law Jeff Anderson and Richard Aldrete. "Bubba" is survived by his siblings, Diana Garcia (Kilo), Lisa Anderson, Eric Balderas (Sandra), Marta Aldrete, and nieces and nephews Melissa Pecak (Marcin), Brandon and Brianna Pecak, Redge Aldrete, Monica, Leslie, Erica, and Eric Balderas and many loving cousins. A Rosary will be held at 9:30 AM Tuesday, January 14, 2020, immediately followed by a Funeral Mass at 10:00 AM at St. Mary's Basilica in Phoenix, 231 N. 3rd St, 85004. Interment will take place at St. Francis Catholic Cemetery, 2033 N 48th St., in Phoenix.
Condolences may be expressed at www.whitneymurphyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Arizona Republic from Jan. 10 to Jan. 12, 2020