Services
Whitney & Murphy Funeral Home
4800 East Indian School Rd.
Phoenix, AZ 85018
(602) 840-5600
Resources
More Obituaries for Selerino Balderas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Selerino "Sal" Balderas Iii

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Selerino "Sal" Balderas Iii Obituary
Selerino "Sal" Balderas III

On Saturday, January 4, 2020 Selerino "Sal" Balderas III passed away suddenly at the age of 67. He was an alumni of St. Mary's Elementary and High Schools and Phoenix College, and a veteran of the US Air Force and Arizona National Guard. Working at Talking Stick Arena emphasized his love for sports, as he was a diehard fan of the Phoenix Suns, AZ Cardinals, AZ Diamondbacks and ASU Sun Devils. He also worked at Pro's Choice Movers. Sal was a generous person and never knew a stranger. Preceded in death by his parents Sal Jr. and Dora Balderas and brother's in-law Jeff Anderson and Richard Aldrete. "Bubba" is survived by his siblings, Diana Garcia (Kilo), Lisa Anderson, Eric Balderas (Sandra), Marta Aldrete, and nieces and nephews Melissa Pecak (Marcin), Brandon and Brianna Pecak, Redge Aldrete, Monica, Leslie, Erica, and Eric Balderas and many loving cousins. A Rosary will be held at 9:30 AM Tuesday, January 14, 2020, immediately followed by a Funeral Mass at 10:00 AM at St. Mary's Basilica in Phoenix, 231 N. 3rd St, 85004. Interment will take place at St. Francis Catholic Cemetery, 2033 N 48th St., in Phoenix.

Condolences may be expressed at www.whitneymurphyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Arizona Republic from Jan. 10 to Jan. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Selerino's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Whitney & Murphy Funeral Home
Download Now