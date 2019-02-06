Services
Green Acres Mortuary & Cemetery
401 North Hayden Road
Scottsdale, AZ 85257
(480) 945-2654
Selma Bodine
Graveside service
Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019
1:00 PM
Phoenix - Selma Wright Bodine passed away in Phoenix, Arizona at the age of 91. Selma is survived by her son, David (Karen) Bodine, Lebanon, Tennessee, her daughter Carolyn (Nicholas) Pela, Phoenix, Arizona; grandchildren Stephanie Phillips, Christopher Pela, and Jesse Bodine; great-grandchildren, Kieran, Silvia, and Ione, and her special nieces Patricia Handley and Elizabeth Lechliter. She was preceded in death by her brother, James Wright, and her husband, Felton O. Bodine. Selma was born on February 18, 1927 in Arab, Alabama to William Herbert Wright and Grace Pool Wright. Her family moved to Phoenix, Arizona when she was a teenager and she was later followed by Felton, her childhood sweetheart - they were married in 1948 in Glendale, Arizona. Selma worked as a bookkeeper and a stay-at-home mother. She was a dedicated wife, mother, and grandmother, and a wonderful, devoted daughter. Most of all, she loved her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. A graveside funeral is scheduled for 1:00 on February 10, 2019 at Green Acres Mortuary and Cemetery, Scottsdale, Arizona. All are welcome to attend. For additional information and to send condolences visit www.greenacresmortuary.net.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Feb. 6, 2019
