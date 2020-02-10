|
Seymour "Buzz" Zendle
Seymour "Buzz" Zendle, 88, died on February 9, 2020 at Eisenhower Hospital in Rancho Mirage, California.
He was preceded in death by his parents Eli and Faye (Stolusky) Zendle, his brother Robert Zendle and his son Jeffrey Todd Zendle. He is survived by his wife of 68 years Leone (Kahn), his sister Lynn (Zendle) Schubert and his children Amy Zendle, Dr. Les Zendle and son-in-law Jerry Hanson.
Mr. Zendle was born in Syracuse, New York, in 1931 and moved to Phoenix with his parents and siblings in 1948. He graduated from Phoenix Union High School, earned his BA at Arizona State University (then called Arizona State College) and an MA from Northern Arizona University.
He and his family were extremely involved in the then small Phoenix Jewish community. They were active members of Beth El Congregation since first moving to Phoenix in 1948. Mr. Zendle was president of both his chapters of AZA (Aleph Zadik Aleph) and (AEPi) Alpha Epsilon Pi — Jewish fraternal youth organizations for high school and college students, respectively.
After owning and operating several service stations in the Phoenix area (Blakely Oil and Gas, and later Gulf Oil), he began teaching vocational education first at North Phoenix High School and then at Maricopa Community College (from which he retired as Faculty Emeritus in 2001). In 2007, he and Leone moved from Phoenix to Palm Desert to be near their children. Most recently they lived at Atria Palm Desert in Palm Desert, California.
Mr. Zendle was passionate about his family, teaching, as well as building and flying remote-controlled model airplanes.
Services were held on Wednesday, February 12 at 11 am at Forest Lawn, 69855 E Ramon Road, Cathedral City.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to the Jeffrey Todd Zendle Memorial Fund at Beth El Congregation, 1118 W Glendale Avenue, Phoenix AZ 85021 or the .
Published in The Arizona Republic from Feb. 10 to Feb. 13, 2020