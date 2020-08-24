1/1
Shalandra Abbey
Shalandra Abbey

October 10, 1941 -

July 21, 2020

Shalandra Abbey (Barbara Ann Carruth), a resident of Maui, Hawaii, died peacefully at her home on July 21, 2020 at the age of 78. She asked us to share that, "It has been a wonderful life and I feel complete with all I want and need to accomplish."

Shalandra was the daughter of the late Alice and David Carruth. She is survived by her sister, two daughters, four grandchildren and five great grandchildren. Shalandra was a Usui Shiki Ryoho Reiki Master and Author. She has been practicing Reiki since 1989 and teaching Reiki full time in Hawaii and around the globe since 1991. She resigned from IBM corporation in 1990.

During these uncertain times there will not be a funeral service. Please celebrate Shalandra's life in your own special way.

Dance with the Angels mom!




Published in The Arizona Republic from Aug. 24 to Aug. 25, 2020.
