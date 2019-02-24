Services
Advantage Funeral and Cremation Services
4141 North 19th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85015
(602) 263-7946
Shane Gallagher
Carefree - Shane Kevin Gallagher, 61 was born July 6, 1957 and passed away Feb. 17, 2019 in Carefree, AZ. As a Viet Nam veteran, Shane proudly served his country in the United States Marine Corps. After his military service he went to work in construction as an electrician and a heavy equipment operator. He retired from the Operating Engineers Union after his service related disabilities finally caught up with him. As an avid fisherman and right up to the end of his life, he would not let his disabilities get in the way of his fishing. He lived for a good day of fishing and an ice cold can of Coors Light. He is preceded in his death by his parents, Don and Donna Gallagher and his older brother Mike Gallagher. He is survived by his daughter Jennifer, three grandchildren, four sisters and two brothers. A private family celebration of life will be held in Carefree, AZ.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Feb. 24, 2019
