Shane L. Stevens
Shane, 44, died September 19, 2020, in Tempe, AZ., after a heroic, 2-year battle with cancer. He's survived by his devoted mom Harriet, brothers Bron, Michael and Shannon (Lori) and sister Dureen (Randy). Numerous grand- and great- nieces and nephews survive him, as does childhood pal Paul Vanukaf and friends Wanda and Chris Zorkan. Predeceasing Shane are his dad Cecil and brother Sean.
Born in Omaha, Nebraska, Shane moved at 5 with his family to Phoenix, where he lived until his passing. After graduating from North High, Shane received his bachelor's degree from DeVry University, graduating magna cum laude.
Shane used his talents to create art work and design games and graphics for the software industry. He created a podcast from which he was known for his live game reviews. As co-founder of the gaming group Testes, Shane aided fellow designers with technical and artistic questions. He is best known for his on-line presence, "Wykstrom." On this web site, Shane shared his fun approach to gaming. Shane's favorite holiday was Halloween, which inspired the creation of "Pumpkino," his on-line sidekick.
When not on a computer, Shane enjoyed fishing, writing novels, building computers and hanging out with his friends and brother Shannon. Shane will be sorely missed by family, friends and the gaming community.
The celebration of Shane's life is noon, Sat., Oct. 3, at Madison Baptist, 6202 N. 12th St., Phx. COVID-19 protocol required. Wykstromcancerfund@gofundme.com has been set up to defray expenses. Memories can be shared at www.obits.azcentral.com
