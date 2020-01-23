|
Shanlee Johnson Brennan
Shanlee Johnson Brennan went to her richly deserved reward in Heaven on January 14th 2020. Shanlee was the consummate wife, mother, grandmother, teacher and friend. Shanlee taught elementary and special education in the Tempe, Mesa and Gilbert School Districts and touched and enriched the lives of thousands. Shanlee is survived by her husband of 40+ years Tom, her three children Meghann (Scott), Katie (Henry), and Patrick (Jessica), her seven grandchildren, who she adored, Roscoe, Eloise, Shepherd, Olsi, James, Adalise, and Elizabeth, and her many many friends whom she loved and cherished. Shanlee was a heart transplant recipient in 2005 and in lieu of flowers would request gifts to either the Donate Life organization or her favorite charity, The Kino Border Initiative. A private celebration of this Amazing woman's life will be held at a time and place that is yet to be determined.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Jan. 23 to Jan. 26, 2020