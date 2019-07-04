|
Shanta R. Miller
Glendale - Shanta R. Miller passed away on July 1, 2019. She was born December 28th, 1980 in Oak Harbor,Washington to Mark and Janet Miller.She graduated from Ironwood High School in 1999, went on to obtain two masters and bachelor degrees. She loved kids and always dreamt of having a child(ren) of her own, however she settled with being an amazing attendance secretary and educational assistant at Glendale American Elementary School. She manage to stay afloat with working at the school and working nights at Veyo as a Lead Supervisor. She is survived by her cat Saygo, dogs whimpers and CB, her parents, her sister AJ(Alyssa), three nephews Jay, Korbyn, and Ronald, two godchildren Mary and Noah and relatives all over the U.S.
Published in The Arizona Republic on July 4, 2019