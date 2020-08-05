Shari B. Widen
Scottsdale, AZ - Shari B Widen, 68, formerly of Aspen, CO and Chicago, IL lost her short battle with cancer on August 2, 2020. Preceded in death by parents Dorothy and Dr. Bernard Widen. Shari was the fond sister of Rick Widen, Dr. Ron (Andy) Widen and Ted Widen; beloved aunt to Jori, Delaney, Jason (Emily), Ari, Marni, Justin and Dorothy Widen; adored by many cousins and friends. She was a gemologist, jewelry designer and devoted Cubs fan for many years. She will be sincerely missed by all. Due to the pandemic and out of concern for our extended family and friends, services and Shiva will be private. A celebration of life will take place as soon as we are safe to gather. Donations may be made to St. Jude at https://www.stjude.org/donate/donate-to-st-ju
de.html.