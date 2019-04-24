Services
Sharlene A. Edwards Obituary
Sharlene A. Edwards passed away on April 17, 2019 in Snowflake, AZ. She was born April 25, 1944 in Enterprise, Oregon.

Shar enjoyed time with family, friends, traveling, reading and several forms of needlecraft.

She is survived by her husband and best friend, Doug; sons, Lynn (Joy), Victor (Jenny), and Jim (Jeri); 10 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Clifton & Eileen Gillespie and brother, Keith.

No public services are planned.

Arrangements were handled by Owens Livingston Mortuary-Heritage Chapel in Snowflake, Arizona.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Apr. 24, 2019
