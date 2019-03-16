Sharon (Zade) Dedrick



Glendale - Sharon (Zade) Dedrick, 80, of Glendale, AZ passed away on March 12, 2019. Sharon was born July 22, 1938 in Red Cloud, NE. She was the daughter of Ed and Keturah Zade. She had a brother Virgil, sisters Gwen and Cheryl. She married Allen Dedrick and had 3 children, Brad, Laurie, and Craig. She attended the University of Nebraska and graduated with distinction achieving majors in Business, Teacher Education and Special Education. Sharon and Al moved to Tempe. AZ in 1973. She was an avid bowler, bowling in local leagues and around the country in tournaments. She loved to travel with friends and had traveled extensively with Al on business/adventure trips, making life long friends from all corners of the world. She truly enjoyed the company of other people. Sharon and Al also liked to fish and had a wonderful group of friends that shared the same passion. Fishing was a big part of their social life! She was a true homemaker and raised her kids with unconditional love in a warm, happy home. She loved to cook and bake things for friends and family and was known for throwing great parties at her house. She was a huge sports fan, first cheering on her 3 kids in a variety of sports, (making a name for herself with her unique cheering style) and then a love for the Phoenix Suns and Arizona Diamondbacks. She made many close friends along the way, always putting them first. She truly valued family and made every effort to get the extended family together when possible. She worked as an Executive Secretary for many years with Rockford International and the Arizona State Legislature. She is survived by her son, Craig Dedrick, daughter, Laurie Dedrick and grandson, Michael Dedrick. She was one of the good ones and will be dearly missed. Published in The Arizona Republic on Mar. 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary