Sharon Elaine Morgan
Fountain Hills - Sharon Elaine Morgan, 78, of Fountain Hills, AZ passed away on December 16, 2019 at the HOV Sherman Home. She was born to Joe and Willa Mayhew on
April 10, 1941 in Monmouth, Illinois. Sharon grew up in Alexis, Illinois and left there for Chicago after graduating from high school. Wanting sunshine and warm weather, Sharon then moved to the Los Angeles area eight years later. She was employed by California Federal Savings and Loan for many years. It was there that Sharon met James Morgan, a widower. Jim and Sharon were married in 1985 and within a few years, moved to Arizona. Fountain Hills became their home in 1989. Sharon immediately became active in many civic organizations and soon became the special events chairman of the Fountain Hills Chamber of Commerce, a position she held until her death. She served as mayor of Fountain Hills from 1998 to 2002. Sharon is survived by her brother, Larry Mayhew (Sandy), her nephew, Mark Mayhew, and her great niece and nephews: Mikaela, Aaron, Ian, and Dylan. She is also survived by Jim's three children who meant so much to her: Ann, Matt, and Mary Morgan. She was proud to be grandma to Morgan, Charly, and great grandchild, Brynn. A memorial service for Sharon will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church, 16150 E. El Lago Blvd., Fountain Hills, AZ. Memorial donations are requested to go to Fountain Hills Sister Cities, Christine Colley, 16033-109 E. Primrose Dr., Fountain Hills, AZ, or to Hospice of the Valley, 1510 E. Flower, Phoenix, AZ 85014.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Dec. 18 to Dec. 29, 2019