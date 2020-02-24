|
|
Sharon Forbes
Sharon was born in Des Moines, Iowa and raised in the Suburb of Indianola. She was a graduate of Central Missouri State University. She later lived in Michigan and the Chicago area. She raised a son, Sean Forbes, and put him through college. Sean and his wife Jeanine live in the Chicago area and have three children Brad, Kelly and Kyle. Brad and Kelly are in college now and Kyle is in high school. They all visited Sharon in the past two months, either while she was in the hospital or while Sharon was in hospice and all were here for her service and celebration of life ceremony at the Unitarian Universalist Church in Surprise along with a sister Lou Ann. Sharon is also survived by two other sisters and a brother. A second celebration of life was held at the Colonnade for Sharon and attended by Colonnade residents and various social club members.
In her career life she was involved in the travel industry where she took groups of people overseas to visit in Europe, Africa, and South America. Later, she was an executive secretary at a large petroleum engineering company. She moved to Arizona alone, as a single woman, about 20 years ago when Sun City Grand was new and rapidly growing. She bought a house in Grand and began her new life here. She was a founding member of the Grand Democrats Club, and the Singles Club of Grand, and she worked out and went to the pool at one of the recreation centers almost every day. Sharon was a member of the American Association of University Women, The Grand Democrats Club of Sun City Grand, The Northwest Valley League of Women Voters, the Legislative District 22 Democrats Club and the Unitarian Universalist Church of Surprise, Arizona. Four years ago, Sharon moved into the Colonnade, a Sun Health life-care community in Sun City Grand.
Whether in In her role at the welcoming station at the Unitarian Universalist Church of Surprise or in her activities at the many clubs, or with her new found friends at the Colonnade, Sharon was always known for what she cared about in her role in life, that is, If she encountered you and hadn't met you before she would immediately introduce herself to you and ask you your name and where you were from and then ask more about you until she knew you! I can attest, she would never forget you or your name! As a result, she most likely knew more people in Sun City Grand and at The Colonnade than any other person. And, since she was the consummate Democrat, she always cared about and for everyone, like the U.S. Vets that helped her move into her new home, the Valley Food Bank that supplies food for the less fortunate, the schools, particularly the Nadaburg Unified Schools. She was a faithful contributor to many other organizations as well like UMOM. She also contributed significantly to the County Democrat Party Circle of Friends and the State Democrats Copper State Group, people who financially supported the party. We will miss Sharon but her spirit will always be with us and in our hearts.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2020