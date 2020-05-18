Sharon G Carlin
On May 10, 2020 beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother, Sharon G Carlin, 83, finished life's journey after battling Alzheimer's disease for 18 years. Sharon was born in 1936 in Clinton, Indiana and eventually moved to Gary with her parents. She graduated from Lew Wallace High School in 1954. She met the love of her life, Randall at a youth fellowship at Grace Methodist Church. They married in 1955 and began raising their four children together in Gary and then Miller Beach. In 1970 they moved the family to Arizona. Once their family nest emptied, Sharon went back to college to pursue her passion and life's calling in nursing. It is there that she finished her career, doing what she did best, caring for the terminally ill and helping their families through that time. She will be remembered for many things by many people, beyond any kind of description that can be included here. She was loving, kind, patient, intelligent, witty, giving and faithful. She was loved deeply by and an inspiration to anyone she came in contact with. Survivors include her husband and life partner of 64 years, Randall who never left her side during this journey, daughter Janis Clark (John), son Randy (Debbie), son Jeff, nine grandchildren who she adored and eight great grandchildren who were unable to meet her and enjoy her due to her condition. She is preceded in death by her son Tom. Many things could be said about the ravages of Alzheimer's, how it robs a person of their dignity, their golden years that were well earned and the joy and value they could have continued to bring to many. The impact of the disease is also felt by the family who must watch a loved one slowly fade away and never figure out a way to grieve, much less say goodbye. For her family and friends, we are blessed to have been touched by her over the course of her life and hope we can start to celebrate who she was, what she meant to us and not dwell on the condition in which she left us. In the arms of God and reunited with her son Tom, may she find the peace and joy she so richly deserves. There will be a private interment due to current social distancing concerns. At an appropriate time in the near future, a remembrance of life will be held in her honor. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Sharon's name to the Alzheimer's Association; www.alz.org.
Published in The Arizona Republic from May 18 to May 19, 2020.