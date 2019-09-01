|
|
Sharon K. Hart
Goodyear - Sharon K. Hart, 78, of Goodyear, AZ, passed away on August 25, 2019. She was born October 12, 1940, in Kalamazoo, Michigan to James and Gertrude Kimble. Sharon was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.
Sharon came to Phoenix in 1964 and met the love of her life, Bobby Hart, who was by her side for 54 years. They enjoyed camping in the White Mountains and traveling to Hawaii, Alaska, Colorado and Europe in their later years.
She enjoyed her many years of volunteer work at Maryvale Hospital and employment at West Valley Hospital. She also enjoyed quilting, embroidery, playing Bunco and card games with her friends. She especially loved her Lunch Bunch group. She was a big sports fan who loved the Cubs, D-backs, Suns, Cardinals, ASU Football and watching tennis.
Sharon is survived by her devoted husband Bobby, brothers Philip, Barry, and sister Doris, her children Terri, Kenneth, Douglas (Pam), Shari (Mike) and Brian; she was also blessed with 10 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren.
A celebration of life for family and friends will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation be made to the . .
Condolences for the family may be left at
www.ThompsonFuneralChapel.com.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Sept. 1, 2019