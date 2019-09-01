Services
Thompson Funeral Chapel
926 South Litchfield Road
Goodyear, AZ 85338
(623) 932-1780
Resources
More Obituaries for Sharon Hart
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sharon K. Hart


1940 - 2019
Add a Memory
Sharon K. Hart Obituary
Sharon K. Hart

Goodyear - Sharon K. Hart, 78, of Goodyear, AZ, passed away on August 25, 2019. She was born October 12, 1940, in Kalamazoo, Michigan to James and Gertrude Kimble. Sharon was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.

Sharon came to Phoenix in 1964 and met the love of her life, Bobby Hart, who was by her side for 54 years. They enjoyed camping in the White Mountains and traveling to Hawaii, Alaska, Colorado and Europe in their later years.

She enjoyed her many years of volunteer work at Maryvale Hospital and employment at West Valley Hospital. She also enjoyed quilting, embroidery, playing Bunco and card games with her friends. She especially loved her Lunch Bunch group. She was a big sports fan who loved the Cubs, D-backs, Suns, Cardinals, ASU Football and watching tennis.

Sharon is survived by her devoted husband Bobby, brothers Philip, Barry, and sister Doris, her children Terri, Kenneth, Douglas (Pam), Shari (Mike) and Brian; she was also blessed with 10 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren.

A celebration of life for family and friends will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation be made to the . .

Condolences for the family may be left at

www.ThompsonFuneralChapel.com.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Sept. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sharon's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Thompson Funeral Chapel
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Thompson Funeral Chapel
Download Now