Sharon K. Settergren



Sharon K. Settergren, age 78, passed away peacefully on July 12, 2020, in Scottsdale, Arizona after a long battle with cancer. She was born September 4, 1941, in Indianapolis, Indiana to the late Harlan and Grace (White) Tumey.



She is survived by her children: Jay (Tammy) Settergren of Wilkinson, Indiana, Amy (Mike) Rosenberger of Scottsdale, Arizona, and Patrick (Tina) Settergren of New Palestine, Indiana. She will also be fondly remembered by her eight grandchildren: Jay, Kayli, Marissa, Corbin, Michael, Katie, Chase and Carson, her step-grandson Tyler, and great grandson Axel, as well as her siblings, Rosemary (Jimmy) Green, Gary (LaQuita) Tumey, and Shirley Tumey.



Sharon is preceded in death by her parents and her grandson, Riley Settergren.



A celebration of Sharon's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her memory to the Riley Charles Settergren Foundation at 8511 N 675 E, Wilkinson, Indiana 46186.









