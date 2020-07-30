1/1
Sharon K. Settergren
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sharon's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sharon K. Settergren

Sharon K. Settergren, age 78, passed away peacefully on July 12, 2020, in Scottsdale, Arizona after a long battle with cancer. She was born September 4, 1941, in Indianapolis, Indiana to the late Harlan and Grace (White) Tumey.

She is survived by her children: Jay (Tammy) Settergren of Wilkinson, Indiana, Amy (Mike) Rosenberger of Scottsdale, Arizona, and Patrick (Tina) Settergren of New Palestine, Indiana. She will also be fondly remembered by her eight grandchildren: Jay, Kayli, Marissa, Corbin, Michael, Katie, Chase and Carson, her step-grandson Tyler, and great grandson Axel, as well as her siblings, Rosemary (Jimmy) Green, Gary (LaQuita) Tumey, and Shirley Tumey.

Sharon is preceded in death by her parents and her grandson, Riley Settergren.

A celebration of Sharon's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her memory to the Riley Charles Settergren Foundation at 8511 N 675 E, Wilkinson, Indiana 46186.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Jul. 30 to Aug. 1, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved