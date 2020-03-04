|
Sharon Kay Gardner
Dallas, TX - Sharon Kay Gardner, 77, passed away March 2, 2020 surrounded by her Husband and Loved ones. She was preceded in death by her parents Jeff and Sybil Hunter, brother Jerry Hunter and her youngest son Lanny Lee Gardner. She will be forever missed by the love of her life, her "Sweetie Pie" Roddy Arnold Gardner, her children Mitchell Gardner, Kim Westfall (Rocko), her grandchildren Nicolas, Mindy, Joey (Kristin), Tommy (Lauren), Aubrey, Carson, Danielle, and Hunter, great grandchildren, Ava, Tommy Jr and Wesley.
Sharon was very spiritual, and we all know she is singing and dancing with the Angels in heaven and is no longer suffering. She will be forever missed.
The Celebration of Sharon's Life will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Sunday, March 8, 2020 at Whitney & Murphy Funeral Home, 4800 E. Indian School Road, Phoenix. Condolences may be expressed at www.whitneymurphyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Arizona Republic from Mar. 4 to Mar. 6, 2020