Sharon L. Barrett

Sharon L. Barrett Obituary
Sharon L. Barrett

3/6/1940 - 1/4/2020

Sharon went to be with her beloved angels on January 4, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer. Sharon was born in Ft. Wayne, Indiana and moved to Arizona in 1972.

Sharon truly loved gardening, crafting, bird watching and spending time with her family and friends.

Sharon is survived by her daughters, Susan (Richard), Donna (John) and Terri. Along with granddaughters, Jennifer and Sara and grandsons, Christopher and Michael and great granddaughters, Sadie and Hazel.

At Sharon's request, there will be no services held. Any donations can be made to in her name.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Jan. 6 to Jan. 8, 2020
