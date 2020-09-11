Sharon La France



Chandler -



Mary Sharon La France, loving wife and step-mother died in Chandler, Arizona, March 25, 2020 at the age of 88.



Sharon was born in Niles, Michigan on July 21, 1932 to Sheridan and Margaret (Schmidt) Cook. She graduated from Niles High School in 1950 and received her nursing degree from St. Francis School of Nursing in 1953.



In 1963, Sharon, and her sister Valerie, joined the crew of Project Hope and offered humanitarian care in South America and Africa for 2 years. From 1967 to 1970, Sharon served in the United States Air Force as an Aeromedical Evacuation Nurse in Vietnam and the Pacific. She then resigned from active duty.



Sharon married George La France in 1969, moved to Hawaii and joined the Air Force Reserves where she was activated for several special medical missions to the Pacific and Europe. Sharon was a past member of Society of Air Force Nurses. One of the highlights of her career was Operation Homecoming. This gave Sharon the pleasure of escorting 32 POWs from Hanoi to Clark Air Base in the Philippines.



Sharon retired in July 1991, after earning the rank of Colonel and becoming the first female squadron commander of a flying unit at McGuire Air Force Base in New Jersey.



Sharon and George were both active members of St. Steven's Catholic Church in Sun Lakes, AZ. Sharon loved working with children and frequently taught religious education classes. It was her wish to instill a sincere love of God in the heart of every child.



Sharon is survived by her husband George La France, her step-son Edward La France and his wife Terri, two grandchildren Zachary La France, Kelly Mieck and one great-grandson Lukas. Sharon's surviving sisters are Karien Pariser, Valerie Dennis and Michela Howell.



Terry Cook and Karien Goodwin along with her many nieces and nephews held a special place in her heart.



Sharon was preceded in death by brothers, Karl and Joseph and sister, Judith.



A formal service is scheduled for family and friends at Arlington National Cemetery, January 25, 2021 at 8:45 a.m.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store