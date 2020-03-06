|
Sharon Slocum
On February 20, 2020 Sharon Slocum was asked to report to her new career in heaven. Sharon was born on August 10, 1937 in Peoria, Illinois. She attended school in Brimfield, Illinois. She was active in all sports and was also a cheerleader. Upon graduation from Brimfield School she immediately commenced her first career as a switchboard operator. She also became a wife, mother and supporter of her husband, Jack.
Upon their move to Aurora, Illinois, she started a new career with Caterpillar Tractor Company as a Clerk Typist. Over the next 15 years with Caterpillar she was often called upon to fill in for many different positions for which she easily performed, often above and beyond the call of duty.
As a mother, she excelled with nurturing advising, assisting in scouting activities, school and sports and did discipline if necessary, all peppered heavily with love and understanding. She was the epitome of a good wife and lover. Encouraging, supporting, faithful and most of all an equal partner in every facet of marriage.
When Jack and Sharon were offered a transfer to Oregon, she enthusiastically agreed. Two years later, another transfer was offered to move to Japan and yet again Sharon jumped at the opportunity.
During her 12 years in Japan, she adopted a new persona. She began first by finding a way helping others by assisting new arrivals to Japan from other countries. She walked 8- 10 miles a day, shopped, traveled often, studied Nihongo (800 hours) and hosted dinner parties for American, European and Japanese VIP's. As a member of the Little Theater Group, she acted, co-produced, sang and danced. She studied Ikebana and received a Masters Teaching Certificate for the 7-century old art form. This is in itself a highly notable achievement especially for a foreigner.
After leaving Japan to start a well-earned retirement in Sun Lakes, Arizona she immediately began participating in aerobics, tennis, golf, Krafters at the church and her Tuesday afternoon Canasta Games. If that weren't enough for a retired woman, she accepted an appointment as Recording Secretary for the committee that was planning for the new sanctuary and overall campus expansion of Sun Lakes United Methodist Church. When that project was completed, she volunteered to be part of the committee that planned and built the E.J. Robson Library.
Sharon was active in all parts of her community and will be missed and grieved not only by her family but also by many people she connected with. Goodbye for now Sharon, Godspeed to heaven as many friends and family are anxiously waiting to welcome you.
She was preceded in death by her father John Stables, her mother Mildred Stables, her brother Ronnie Stables and her treasured niece Rhonda Turk.
She is survived by her loving husband of nearly 63 years, Jack Slocum, her son Jeffery Slocum (Karen) of Bandera Texas, her son Burton Slocum of Salem Oregon, her grandson Tyler (Rebekka) of Salem Oregon, her two great grandsons Sawyer and Sylus of Salem Oregon and her favorite grand-pup Chica of Bandera Texas.
In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to Jack and Sharon's church, Sun Lakes United Methodist or East Valley Hospice.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Mar. 6 to Mar. 8, 2020