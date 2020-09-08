Shawn Michael Kinner



Ahwatukee - Shawn Michael Kinner passed away unexpectedly on September 1, 2020 at the age of 44. He was born in Mesa, Arizona on August 11, 1976 and lived in the Valley most of his life. He is survived by his mother, Peggy Kinner of Phoenix, AZ. His father, Michael Kinner, predeceased him.



Shawn's was a gentle soul, loving and kind; always ready to lend a hand. He could fix most anything, or, if what you needed was a good listener, you had his ear. But, most of all, Shawn put people at ease with his quick wit, his sense of humor and the ironic turn of phrase he was famous for.



Shawn loved the outdoors and had a skillful passion for photography. He traveled Arizona and the world with friends and family on many camping and hiking trips, always with camera in hand. He developed most of his own photos at his home studio and produced many video presentations for family and friends.



Shawn travelled as often as he could. Whether it was a weekend camping trip to the Flagstaff/Grand Canyon area or one of his several trips to Israel, Australia, New Zealand, England, Alaska and many of the lower 50 States. We are glad to have his photography as part of his legacy.



In addition to his mother, Shawn is survived by his Aunts, Becky Field (Stan) and Kathy Jerik, his cousins Jessica Guenther (Eric, Kayden, Emily, Taylor), Payton Marovich and Austin Jerik. He will be and is, deeply missed. A memorial is being held Saturday, September 12, 2020, at 1:30 pm at Mt. View Lutheran Church's, 11002 S 48th St., Phoenix. Attire is T-shirts and shorts, casual and weather appropriate.









