1/
Shawn Thomas Dougherty
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Shawn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Shawn Thomas Dougherty

Glendale - Shawn Thomas Dougherty, 67, of Glendale, AZ passed away peacefully at home on July 27, 2020. Shawn was born in Honolulu, Hawaii but spent much of his childhood in Morocco and Porte Rico before settling in Arizona as a teenager. Shawn is survived by his life partner Heidi, daughter Sarah (Michael), Son Ian (Anna), Brother Michael (Gilda), grandson Aiden, as well as many family and friends. A celebration of life will be held on August 20, 2020, the open house will be from 3 pm-5 pm with the celebration of life ceremony being held at 3:30 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Crown King Fire Department, P.O. Box 397 Main St. Crown King AZ 86343-0391. Please see the Messinger Mortuary website for further details.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Jul. 31 to Aug. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Messinger Mortuaries
8555 E. Pinnacle Peak Road
Scottsdale, AZ 85255
(480) 502-3378
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Messinger Mortuaries Pinnacle Peak Mortuary

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved