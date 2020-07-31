Shawn Thomas Dougherty



Glendale - Shawn Thomas Dougherty, 67, of Glendale, AZ passed away peacefully at home on July 27, 2020. Shawn was born in Honolulu, Hawaii but spent much of his childhood in Morocco and Porte Rico before settling in Arizona as a teenager. Shawn is survived by his life partner Heidi, daughter Sarah (Michael), Son Ian (Anna), Brother Michael (Gilda), grandson Aiden, as well as many family and friends. A celebration of life will be held on August 20, 2020, the open house will be from 3 pm-5 pm with the celebration of life ceremony being held at 3:30 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Crown King Fire Department, P.O. Box 397 Main St. Crown King AZ 86343-0391. Please see the Messinger Mortuary website for further details.









