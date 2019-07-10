Resources
Sheila D. (Dunbar) Forsythe


1952 - 2019
Phoenix - Sheila D. Forsythe of Phoenix, AZ passed peacefully in her sleep June 15, 2019. She was 67 years old. Sheila was born in Boscobel, Wisconsin on April 29, 1952. She was the beloved wife of Steve Forsythe; mother of Aaron Feller and Jesse Forsythe; grandmother of Heather and Grace Feller. Sheila is also survived by her mother Cherie (Streeter) Pollock born in Iowa and her mother's husband Bobby Pollock, brothers Craig and Jerry "Jesse" Dunbar and sister Ann "Courtney" Dunbar and nieces, and nephews who loved her very much. Sheila was surrounded by friends and family during her last days and will truly be missed by her family and friends. No funeral services will be held. If so desired, memorials may be made to the or plant a tree in Sheila's memory.
Published in The Arizona Republic from July 10 to July 14, 2019
