Phoenix - Sheila Day Gerry, 66, died peacefully at her home in Phoenix, AZ on April 20, 2019. She was born October 12, 1952 in Rockville Centre, New York to William Reilly and Ruth M. Hutchinson Reilly. She is survived by her husband, Richard; son, Brian Day; brother, Kevin Reilly; nephew and niece, Robert and Anita Langer; great nephew and niece, Josh and Briana Langer. Sheila was an outdoors girl at heart. Whether it was riding her horses Patch and Ids or sailing with Richard on their boat Sanctuary off the Northern California Coast, attending outdoor Blues festivals or just sitting on the porch at their ranch in Payson drinking a glass of Silver Oak wine, she always had a smile on her face. She loved to travel and recently made a trip to Ireland to see where her ancestors lived. She loved being outdoors and with friends. As the Senior Vice President at John C. Lincoln Health Network for 26 years, Sheila was very instrumental in leading teams and projects which resulted in numerous national and local awards for the Network including:



National Awards:



2014 Vista Award by American Society of Healthcare Engineering for best hospital renovation project.



2003 Foster McGaw Award by the American Hospital Association and Baxter and Cardinal Foundations for excellence in community service



2002 Vista Award by American Society of Healthcare Engineering for creative and innovative design.



1996 NOVA Award by the American Hospital Association for innovation in community services



Local Awards:



2010 Phoenix Business Journal - to the Desert Mission for Volunteer heart of Business Award



2011 Arizonans Concerned About Smoking - Health Leadership Award for a Smoke-Free Campus



2009 City of Phoenix award - Neighborhood Revitalization Award



2008 Sunnyslope Village Alliance - Cornerstone Award



2007 National Community Development Week - recognized Desert Mission Neighborhood Renewal



2006 Bank of American Neighborhood Builders Award given to the Desert Mission Neighborhood Renewal



2005 Neighborhood Revitalization Award to the Desert Mission Neighborhood Renewal by the Sunnyslope Village Alliance



2001 Arizona Hospital and Healthcare Association - Donald G. Schropshire Community Service Award



2000 City of Phoenix - Neighborhoods that Work Award to John C. Lincoln Health Network



1990s:



Excellence in Architecture for Lincoln Learning Center



United Way to Desert Mission - Recognition Award



City of Phoenix - Certificate of Appreciation to Desert Mission



Sunnyslope Village Alliance - Community Betterment Award to Desert Mission



Washington Elementary - Lamp of Learning Award for School-based health clinics and snack programs



Southwest Human Development for Desert Mission Food Bank



A visitation will be held Tuesday, April 23, 2019 from 5:00 - 7:00 pm at Hansen Desert Hills Mortuary and Cemetery with Funeral service at 11:00 am on Wednesday, April 24 at Hansen Desert Hills, 6500 E. Bell Road, Scottsdale, AZ 85254. Flowers are welcome, however Memorial contributions are suggested to the Desert Mission Food Bank 9229 N 4th St, Phoenix, AZ 85020 or https://www.desertmission.com/donate/ Visit www.hansenmortuary.com for online condolences. Published in The Arizona Republic from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2019