Sheila Lincoln
Tonto Basin - Sheila Darlyne Lincoln, age 79
Sheila was born June 01, 1940 in Long Beach, CA. At the age of 18 she moved to Phoenix, AZ with her parents. In 1975, Sheila married Robert Dale Lincoln and enjoyed 45 years of loving memories.
Sheila enjoyed breeding and showing her Doberman Pinschers, winning several Grand Championships. She also enjoyed being outdoors, taking care of her plants and flowers. As with her beautiful smile and witty attitude, she will be sincerely missed each and every day.
Sheila is survived by her husband Dale and their children: Daniel Redburn, Terry Redburn, Sheri Redburn Schiess, Sean Lincoln and Tina Lincoln. Also surviving are 7 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. She was proceeded in death by her parents, Dan and Darlyne Compton.
She passed peacefully in Payson, AZ, with her family by her side on February 7, 2020.
Sheila was dearly loved by her friends and family, our thoughts will be with her always and forever.
Services will be held Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at 1:00pm
National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona
23029 North Cave Creek Road
Phoenix, Arizona 85024
Published in The Arizona Republic from Feb. 9 to Feb. 11, 2020