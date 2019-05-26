Services
A.L. Moore-Grimshaw Mortuaries Bethany Chapel
710 West Bethany Home Road
Phoenix, AZ 85013
(602) 249-2111
Celebration of Life
Friday, May 31, 2019
10:00 AM
Phoenix - Sheila Ann Thomas Lopez, passed away May 6, 2019. Sheila was a retired Program Representative with Arizona State Department of Behavioral Health Services. She worked tirelessly in speaking out against the stigma that was associated with the term "mentally ill". Celebration of Life 10 am., Friday, May 31, 2019 at AL Moore Bethany Chapel, 710 W. Bethany Home Rd. Phoenix, AZ. Please visit www.almoore-grimshaw.com for tributes.
Published in The Arizona Republic on May 26, 2019
