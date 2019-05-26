|
|
Sheila Lopez
Phoenix - Sheila Ann Thomas Lopez, passed away May 6, 2019. Sheila was a retired Program Representative with Arizona State Department of Behavioral Health Services. She worked tirelessly in speaking out against the stigma that was associated with the term "mentally ill". Celebration of Life 10 am., Friday, May 31, 2019 at AL Moore Bethany Chapel, 710 W. Bethany Home Rd. Phoenix, AZ. Please visit www.almoore-grimshaw.com for tributes.
Published in The Arizona Republic on May 26, 2019