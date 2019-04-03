Services
Messinger Mortuaries
8555 E. Pinnacle Peak Road
Scottsdale, AZ 85255
(480) 502-3378
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
2:00 PM
Messinger Mortuaries
8555 E. Pinnacle Peak Road
Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Resources
Scottsdale - The families of Shelby Ann Keller and Raul Eloy Montoya are sad to announce the passing of the couple on Saturday, March 30, 2019. We are at peace knowing that they passed together doing what they loved and enjoyed so very much. These two wonderful souls were happy and looking forward to the many new chapters life has to offer. Shelby and Raul loved their families, friends, coworkers and the vast array of interesting characters they've met through their travels. There was never a time anyone questioned Raul's love for Shelby; Shelby being a Keller kept him on his toes -- A match made in Heaven. We have many memories of Shelby and Raul. As I'm sure many of you do. Please join the Keller and Montoya families in our celebration of life services. Services will be held Saturday, April 6, at 2 pm at Messinger Pinnacle Peak Mortuary.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Apr. 3 to Apr. 5, 2019
