Sheldon Nitzky
Sheldon Nitzky was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on December 20, 1941 to the late Nathan and Ruth Nitzky. He lived there until November 30, 1978, the day he married Ronna Medway Nitzky, and they moved to Scottsdale, Arizona to start a new life together. He is survived by Ronna and their four children Alene Nitzky (Dennis Leck), Nathan Nitzky (Becky Thiry), Robin Persiani (Michele), and Andrew Medway, and four grandchildren James, Jenny, Matteo, and Luca. Sheldon passed away on October 14, 2020 after years of living with Parkinson's.
Sheldon worked in lighting manufacturing and design all his life. Together with Ronna, they founded Design Lighting Products, 2nd Ave Design and Pentimento Lighting. He was passionate about his work and loved the social and creative nature of it. Hard-working, generous, caring, kind, and helpful to others, he was constantly busy, moving, and doing. His boundless energy amazed everyone who met him.
Sheldon was a comedic spark of light to everyone who knew him. His quick wit and unfiltered sense of humor were with him all the way to the end. "Where I'm going, I'm turning off my cell phone, don't call me."
Hard work never ended with Sheldon's workdays. He was always active. He loved to stay physically fit and worked out regularly with his personal trainer, Michael Anderson, for 23 years. Despite his chronic illness, he continued his fitness routine, keeping himself in the best possible physical condition, knowing that it would help him stay strong and independent.
He loved boxing, tap dancing, and singing with the Tremble Clefs, a Parkinson's singing group. He enjoyed time with his family, especially summer vacations at the beach. He loved good food prepared exactly the way he wanted it, music, Broadway musicals, and comedy, especially Mel Brooks.
Per Sheldon's wishes, no services will be held. The family thanks Ben Macharia of Constant Care for his compassionate care. Please do not send flowers, but please do send donations to Tremble Clefs Arizona https://trembleclefsarizona.org