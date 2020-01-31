|
Sheldon Wayne Simpson
Tempe - Sheldon Wayne Simpson was born on 12/13/1958 in Mansfield, MO to parents
Ellen Maxine Osbourne and Tommy Ray Simpson. He was the fourth of six children.
After his father's sudden passing he moved to Tucson, AZ at the age of three, where he grew up. As a young adult he moved to Texas for a few years before settling in Tempe, AZ until 7 months before his passing when he then moved to Gilbert, Az with his daughter- where he passed at home surrounded by family on 12/24/2019 at 9:15am. Sheldon installed custom hardwood floors his entire adult life and was known to be the best at his craft. He worked for the same company for 25 years before retiring from diagnosis of stage 4 esophageal cancer in April of 2019. Sheldon was a loyal, hard working, straight shooter from day one until his last day. He was a die hard U of A fan, as well as Kansas City Chiefs. GO CHIEFS! His favorite pastimes included spending time with his children, playing his weekly scratchers, and having a cold beer while listening to classic rock on his front porch. Sheldon genuinely enjoyed the simple things in life. He has joined his angels on the other side, including his son Joshua, parents, and three older siblings. He is survived by his daughter Hannah Simpson, son Brandon Simpson, sisters Nancy and Amy, ex partner Stephanie, as well as many others that were apart of his life including friends + family.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2, 2020