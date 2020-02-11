|
|
Shelley Bernstein
Scottsdale - Shelley Bernstein, 84, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 4th, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. Shelley was born on September 23rd, 1935 in Johannesburg, South Africa to Isaac and Paula Kampel. She was the youngest of 4 siblings. Shelley married Allen Bernstein in Johannesburg on January 8th, 1955 and raised two sons, Tony and Steven. In 1979, Shelley along with Allen and their two sons, emigrated to the United States and settled in Scottsdale, AZ, which became her adopted home.
Shelley was a kind and compassionate social activist who loved listening to classical and jazz music. She was an accomplished cook, an avid reader and superb conversationalist, with her extensive knowledge of current affairs. She enjoyed travelling the world with her beloved husband, children and grandchildren. She was respected by all who knew her for keen intellect, her infectious smile and outer beauty matched by her inner strength, empathy and honesty.
Shelley was preceded in death by her loving husband Allen, to whom she was married to until his passing in 2014. Shelley will be missed by her family and friends old and new and all whom she touched in their interaction with this incredible woman.
Shelley is survived by her 2 sons, Tony and Steven Bernstein, her 2 daughter-in-laws, Henrietta and Michelle Bernstein, and her 3 grandchildren, Zachary, Jeremy and Isabella Bernstein.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Feb. 11 to Feb. 16, 2020